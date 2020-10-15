Tarleton names student directors for service projects

From Tarleton State University

The Leadership and Service Department in the Division of Student Affairs has selected the 2020-21 student directors for Tarleton State University’s 23rd annual Round Up and Tarleton Serves events.

“Round Up was a spring 2020 casualty of the COVID outbreak,” said Darrell Brown, executive director of Student Affairs Outreach, Fraternity and Sorority Life. “Both organizations will have the responsibility to create and implement some type of service project for our Stephenville community in 2021.”

The Tarleton Serves executive team is led by Student Director Devin Hughes, senior ag communication major from Hamlin.

“Being a student director for the Tarleton Serves program, I have the opportunity to work with upper administrative staff members as well as with an outstanding Tarleton Serves executive team,” he said. “Being able to give back to these communities makes me feel as if I am helping the world in a small way.”

Devin’s team includes Assistant Director of Public Relations Jessica Grimshaw, Assistant Director of Volunteer Recruitment Germaine Jones and Assistant Director of Outreach Megan Atkinson.

Student Director Brylee Beall, a PR and event management major from Muleshoe, heads the Round Up executive team.

“A quote I have always tried to live by is ‘be in the pursuit of what sets your soul on fire,’ ” Beall said. “For me that is serving others. When we talk about the reward that comes from giving back, I would say that it would be the relationships we build with the residents of Stephenville, the relationships we get to build with each other as the leadership of Tarleton Round Up, and just being able to help out.”

The rest of the Round Up executive team consists of Assistant Director Ciara Hall, Assistant Director of Outreach Jenna Lawhorn, Assistant Director of Volunteer Recruitment Megan Scott, Assistant Director of Sponsorship Kyle Carignan and Assistant Director of Public Relations Hanna Ekwall.

“In the past, Tarleton Serve students have given up their spring break to lead an out-of-state project. This year they will be looking for local projects throughout the spring semester,” Brown said. “They have a huge responsibility of leading on our core values of service, civility, leadership, excellence, tradition and integrity.”

Both programs will be overseen directly by graduate assistant and former Tarleton Round Up Director Ericka Key, assisted by Marcus Woods, student intern for event planning.