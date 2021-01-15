Deputies honored for quick, safe response

E-T staff report

Erath County Judge Alfonso Campos and the commissioners court in regular session this week took time to recognize the service and sacrifice of three deputies of the Erath County Sheriff’s Office.

"The deputies all give day in and out to the citizens of Erath County. Three specifically stepped out recently and are being recognized for their actions," reads a social media post from the Sheriff's Office.

Deputy Steven Flye, Deputy Skylar Chasteen and Deputy Cody Allen were assisting Judge Campos with an individual who became unruly. Due to the quick response from the three deputies, the individual was quickly and safely detained and transported without further incident. Neither the individual nor the deputies were injured.

"These deputies, along with all our staff, take great pride in their service and dedication to the work of Law Enforcement. We at the Sheriff’s Office want to thank them for their service and congratulate them on this recognition," the post reads.