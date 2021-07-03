Board-certified OB-GYN Cabrera begins Texas Health Stephenville service on July 6

Special to the Empire-Tribune

STEPHENVILLE — Texas Health Harris Methodist Hospital Stephenville will continue to expand its labor and delivery services on July 6 when Omar Cabrera, M.D., a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist, begins seeing patients at Texas Health Women’s Care in Stephenville, a Texas Health Physicians Group practice.

The hospital resumed labor and delivery service on June 7 after a 22-month hiatus. The first baby was born on June 15.

Cabrera joins James Cawley, M.D., also a board-certified obstetrician-gynecologist, in serving area patients through his work at Texas Health Stephenville and Texas Health Women’s Care.

“We’re delighted that Dr. Cabrera is joining Dr. Cawley in providing an essential service for our community members,” said Christopher Leu, Texas Health Stephenville president. “Restoring labor and delivery has been a top priority. And we’re not done with recruiting additional OB/GYN physicians.”

Cabrera comes to Texas Health Stephenville from practice on the medical staff of Ascension Providence Hospital in Waco, where he chaired the OB/GYN Department. He received his bachelor’s degree in neuroscience from Baylor University and medical degree from the Medical College of Wisconsin. He completed his residency training at Aurora Health Care in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, serving as administrative chief resident. He is board certified by the American Board of Obstetrics & Gynecology.

“I’m excited about living and working in Stephenville because of the opportunity to work to provide a service to the community that has been needed for the last two years. I am grateful to work alongside Dr. Cawley and the staff to treat expecting mothers and other women’s health needs in Erath County,” Cabrera said.

Cabrera has a strong interest in mission and volunteer work. He has served medical missions in Uganda and Nicaragua. He and his wife, Samantha, have an 11-month-old son, Elias, and are expecting a daughter in December. The Cabreras have relocated to Stephenville. He enjoys running, hunting, ultimate Frisbee and soccer.

Texas Health Stephenville had a normal annual volume of 400 births prior to the hiatus. The hospital recently completed a $570,000 upgrade and renovation to its labor and delivery unit. The Women’s Center offers nine suites to provide a private and comforting environment for mother and family.