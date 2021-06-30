Dairy recipe of the day: Italian Cheese Spread

www.southwestdairyfarmers.com

Ingredients

28 ounces cold pack cheddar cheese

1/3 cup sour cream

1/3 cup cream cheese (softened)

1 tablespoon garlic powder

1 tablespoon garlic (minced)

1 tablespoon hot sauce (Tabasco)

1 tablespoon Worcestershire sauce

Instructions

Let the cold pack cheddar cheese sit at room temperature until softened. With an electric mixer, mix the cheese with the sour cream, cream cheese, garlic powder, minced garlic, hot sauce, and Worcestershire sauce.

Blend in the mixer until all ingredients are well incorporated.

Serving tip: This creamy spread can be served with carrot sticks, celery sticks, bread sticks or crackers.