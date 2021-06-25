Dairy recipe of the day: Lemon Cheesecake Bars

www.southwestdairyfarmers.com

Ingredients

2 3/4 cups shortbread cookies, finely crushed

6 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 tablespoon granulated sugar

12 ounces cream cheese, softened

2 tablespoons fresh lemon juice

1/2 teaspoon lemon zest

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 large eggs

1 cup powdered confectioner sugar

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Spray an 8 X 8-inch baking dish with cooking spray. In a large mixing bowl, combine granulated sugar and crushed cookies. Slowly stir in melted butter until mixture resembles wet sand. Press into prepared baking dish. Set aside.

Meanwhile, beat cream cheese with powdered sugar until smooth. Mix in lemon juice and zest. Reserve ¾ cup of the mixture and place in refrigerator. Add vanilla to remaining mixture and beat in eggs, one at a time.

Pour over prepared crust and bake in preheated oven for 25 minutes. Cool cheesecake completely before topping with the reserved frosting mixture.

Refrigerate lemon cheesecake until ﬁrm, about 2 hours. Cut into bars and serve.