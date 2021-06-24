Dairy recipe of the day: Baked Chicken Flautas with Fiesta Jalapeno Lime Sauce

www.southwestdairyfarmers.com/

Ingredients for flautas

2 cups chicken broth

2 medium onions

4 boneless skinless chicken breasts

1/4 teaspoon cumin

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

1/2 teaspoon onion powder

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 package (10 count) burrito size flour tortillas (approximately 8-in tortillas)

1/2 cup cream cheese (softened)

1 10-ounce can diced tomatoes with green chiles (drained)

1 4-ounce can diced green chiles (drained)

1 1/2 cups shredded Monterey Jack cheese

olive oil cooking spray

Ingredients for lime sauce

1/4 cup cilantro (stemmed and chopped)

1 1/2 cups sour cream

1/4 cup buttermilk

1 cup mayonnaise

1 tablespoon lime juice

1/2 cup raw jalapenos (diced)

1 package ranch dip mix

1/2 teaspoon garlic powder

Directions for flautas

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper.

Pour the chicken broth into a crock pot. Cut the onions into quarters and place them in the bottom of the crock pot. Add the chicken breast on top of the onions. Use your favorite seasoned salt to sprinkle on top of the chicken breasts. Cover and cook for 4 hours on high, or until the chicken is tender.

Remove the chicken breast and drain the onions. Place the chicken breast and the onions in a bowl and shred. To the shredded chicken and onions, add the cumin, garlic powder, and onion powder and mix thoroughly. Add the olive oil to the mixture to help it stick together.

Onto each flour tortilla spread approximately 2 teaspoons of the cream cheese down the middle and follow with approximately 1/2 cup of the shredded chicken (divide the chicken into 10 servings).

Combine the diced tomatoes with green chiles and the small can of green chiles and sprinkle down the center of each tortilla on top of the chicken mixture. Top the tortillas with Monterey Jack cheese. Roll up tightly placing each flauta onto the parchment paper lined baking sheet with the seam down. Generously spray each flauta with olive oil cooking spray. Bake for 20-25 minutes or until golden brown.

Directions for lime sauce

Combine all ingredients in a food processor or a blender. Blend until all ingredients are well incorporated. Store in the refrigerator and serve cold as a sauce.

Tip for flautas

May substitute chicken breast with rotisserie chicken and raw jalapeños for canned jalapeños.

Tip for lime sauce

The Lime Sauce is better made the night before. It makes an excellent dip with veggies or chips or can be served with refried beans covered in melted cheese.