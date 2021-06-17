Dairy recipe of the day: Homemade Strawberries and Cream Ice Cream

www.southwestdairyfarmers.com

Ingredients

1 pound strawberries, stemmed and halved

1 cup sugar

1 teaspoon lemon juice

1 teaspoon lemon zest

2 cups heavy cream

1/2 cup whole milk

Pinch of salt

Instructions

In a large bowl, combine strawberries, sugar, lemon juice, lemon zest, and salt. With a potato masher or fork, mash and stir until sugar is mostly dissolved, about 5-10 minutes.

Pour heavy cream and milk into the strawberry mixture and stir until thoroughly combined. Cover and refrigerate until cold, at least 2 hours, preferably overnight.

Freeze strawberry mixture in an ice cream maker according to manufacturer’s directions. Transfer to container. Cover with plastic wrap and put in freezer until hardened. Scoop ice cream and garnish with whipped cream and chopped strawberries.

Optional Garnish:

• 1 ½ cup heavy cream, cold

• ¼ cup powdered sugar

• Fresh strawberries, chopped

Using either a stand mixer or handheld mixer, combine cream and sugar in a large mixing bowl. Whisk on medium speed until stiff peaks form, being careful not to overwhip. Transfer to a container, cover, and refrigerate until ready to serve.