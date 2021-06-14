Dairy recipe of the day: Party Roll Ups

southwestdairyfarmers.com

Ingredients

1 pkg puff pastry (thawed)

12 ounce pkg cooked ham (ﬁnely diced)

12 ounce pkg sharp cheddar cheese (shredded)

1/2 onion (ﬁnely chopped)

4 tbsp sour cream

2 eggs (separated)

fresh parsley

salt and pepper to taste

fresh spinach

Instructions

Preheat oven to 375 degrees. Line cookie sheet with parchment paper.

In a medium mixing bowl combine the ham, cheese, onion, sour cream, egg whites and parsley until well blended. Add salt and pepper to taste.

Roll out the pastry puff with a rolling pin. Spread ham mixture and spinach onto the dough in an even layer. Roll the dough up tightly, starting from the long side.

Cut the roll in 1/2-inch-wide slices and place on cookie sheet. Brush the top of the roll-ups with egg yolk.

Bake for approximately 18 minutes or until pastry has desired color.

Variation Tip: Substitute sour cream with cream cheese, ham with salami or make a vegetable party roll-up.