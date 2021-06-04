Dairy recipe of the day: Summer Berry Cobbler

thedairyalliance.com

Use a mix of sweet summer berries to make this cobbler stand out. The buttery cake-like base sets this cobbler apart from others. Top with a cardamom-spiced whipped cream or your favorite vanilla ice cream.

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Cook Time: 45 minutes

Total Time: 1 hour 5 minutes

Servings: 8

Ingredients

4 cups mixed berries

2 tablespoon lemon juice

1 tablespoon lemon zest

1 cup milk

1⁄2 cup butter, melted

1 1⁄2 cups sugar, divided

1 cup all-purpose flour

2 teaspoons baking powder

1⁄2 teaspoon salt

2 cups heavy whipping cream

1 tablespoon confectioners’ sugar

1 tablespoon ground cardamom

Instructions

Preheat oven to 350°F.

Place berries in a large mixing bowl. Add 1/2 cup sugar, lemon juice and zest. Stir until well combined. Set aside to rest for about 5 minutes.

Meanwhile, place milk and butter in a microwave-safe container and cook on HIGH just until butter is melted, about 1 minute. Stir until well combined. In a medium mixing bowl, whisk together flour, remaining 1 cup sugar, baking powder and salt. Gradually pour in milk and butter mixture, whisking until smooth.

Pour batter into a 13-x 9-inch baking dish, then spoon berries evenly on top. If desired, sprinkle top with about 2 tablespoons of sugar. Bake at 350° for 45-50 minutes or until crust is golden brown. While cobbler is baking, pour the heavy cream into a non-reactive metal or glass bowl. Add confectioners’ sugar and whip on medium speed with electric mixer until soft peaks form. Sprinkle in cardamom and whip again until stiff peaks form. Cover and refrigerate until ready to serve. Serve cobbler warm or at room temperature with the spiced whipped cream.