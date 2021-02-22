Knights of Columbus hosts weekly Lenten fish fry

E-T staff report

The Stephenville Knights of Columbus began its annual Lenten Fish Fry Friday, Feb. 19 at Newman Hall, 1444 W. Washington St. Due to the pandemic, this year’s event will be only to-go orders.

The weekly event will run 5-7 p.m. Friday evenings through March 26.

Cars should enter off Washington Street on the east side of St. Brendan’s church, proceed through the parking lot and follow the line around to the front of Newman Hall. Orders will be processed and meals delivered to the individual's vehicle. They will then exit onto Lillian Street.

The meal consists of fish, coleslaw, hushpuppies and French fries. Prices this year are $10 for cash or check orders and $12 for debit cards or Venmo.

Text "FISH" to 1-844-617-1888 to get weekly updates on the fish fry.

Local organizations benefiting from part of the proceeds each week include:

• Feb. 19: Stephenville Senior Citizens Association

• Feb. 26: TREAT

• March 5: HOPE

• March 12: CHOICES Clinic and Life Resource Center

• March 19: Dublin Senior Citizens

• March 26: Sacred Heart Church Building Fund (Comanche)