Lingleville Baptist Church hosting annual Living Nativity

E-T staff report

Lingleville Baptist Church is hosting its sixth annual Living Nativity on Friday, Saturday and Sunday evenings. Performances begin around dark, approximately 6 p.m., and run every 30 minutes.

Attendees will journey back in time to the very first Christmas and experience the story of Jesus' birth.

They will come face-to-face with Roman soldiers, humble shepherds, majestic kings and a lowly stable complete with live animals.

Snacks and refreshments will be offered throughout the event.

This interactive experience is free, however, donations are appreciated.

The church is located at 21543 FM 219, Dublin.