Engagement: Alfonzo Creed Alexander and Cidney Madison Pollock

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

A gentle young man with strong life goals and realistic ideas of meeting those goals, in solid motions, began assessing his life's path. Giving himself to the Lord...check; giving to his community...check; completing his education...check; becoming independent ...check and enjoying life...check, ugh, minus, check, ugh, minus... but what was missing in meeting his goals...finding a partner for life.

An energetic beautiful young woman, with strong life goals and realistic ideas in meeting her goals began assessing her life list. Giving herself to the Lord...check; giving herself to those in need...check; completing her education...check; enjoying life...check, ugh, minus...check, ugh, minus. What was it?... wanting to share her life with a real partner...

The two, unknown of each other prayed for God's guidance in their pursuit for a mate. Each, never realizing that they were only a few miles apart and having mutual friends, existed. With technology in play, one swipe brought their knowledge of each other into play. Within days of being cautious, long conversations, the two met in person....check.

Mr. and Mrs. James Walker Pollock of Strawn proudly announce the engagement and approaching marriage of their daughter Cidney Madison to Alfonzo Creed Alexander of Stephenville. Mr. Alexander is the son of Mr. and Mrs. Jeffery "Chili" Ray Alexander of Stephenville.

Miss Pollock is a graduate of Strawn High School. She received her certificate of Dental Assistance from Weatherford College. She is a dental assistant for Dr. Greg Hubbard.

Mr. Alexander is a graduate of Stephenville High School. He attended Texas Tech University and earned a bachelor of science degree in marketing and advertising. He is employed by Lingleville Baptist Church as Media Tech and Office Manager.

An Aug. 20 wedding in Lingleville is being planned.