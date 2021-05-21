DAR chapter takes field trip, installs new officers

Submitted to the E-T

The Bosque River Chapter of Daughters of the Republic of Texas made a field trip to visit the newly restored home of member Dr. Jana Burch in Bynum.

The home, which is the oldest in Hill County, was built in 1846 and was bought in 1852 by Dr. Burch's ancestors, James and Isabella Wood. Their descendants have lived there ever since. Dr. Burch and her husband have done most of the restoration work themselves, saving as much as possible of the original wood and rock.

Members enjoyed a pot luck salad luncheon followed by a tour of the home. Then all gathered before the fireplace which was built of stone from the original fireplace. Officers for the 2021/2023 term were sworn in.

Officers are: Outgoing President Judith D'Amico; Charlene Lietz , who swore in the new officers; President Jane Klein; Vice President Dr. Rita Cook; Registrar Carol Dismukes; Historian Gloria Lietz; Chaplain Mary Mercer. Other officers not able to attend were Secretary Celia Shackelford and Treasurer Rose Taylor.