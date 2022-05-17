Fenceline Chatter: Pecan nut casebearer; tomato tips

Lonnie Jenschke

Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service

It is time to treat for the pecan nut casebearer in Erath County. Texas A&M AgriLife Extension commercial insecticide recommendations for PNC as well as other major pests can be found in our commercial guide at the following website: www.texasinsects.org/tree-crops

For home use, I recommend products containing Bt. or spinosad. For Bt. products I would make at least two applications, four days apart.

Why are my tomato leaves curling?

As the weather warms up and everything in the garden begins to grow, some gardeners may notice their tomato plants have twisting or curling leaves.

• Broad mites and viruses in tomatoes

Although broad mites are so small that you need a microscope to identify them, they can do significant damage. The mites attack a variety of vegetable plants and flowers and prefer to feed on young leaves and flowers. The toxins they inject into the leaves make them distort and curl.

Tomato plants also can be affected by hundreds of viruses, but the most common one associated with yellow and curling leaves is the tomato yellow leaf curl virus. This virus is spread by the sweet potato or silverleaf whitefly, which can be managed through insecticide oils and soaps.

For identification and assessments, the Texas Plant Disease Diagnostic Laboratory can help based on a sample sent in from the leaves of the plant.

Checklist to consider when assessing tomato leaf curl:

• Did you add composted manure or raw manure from a cow or horse? Chicken litter is not a problem. If yes, then herbicide residue may be the most likely cause. If no, next possibility is mites.

• Broad mites cannot be seen with the naked eye or a magnifying lens. You will need a microscope to confirm their presence or send a sample to the Texas A&M Plant Disease Diagnostic Lab.

• If the leaf curl is caused by mites, the best solution is to spray a miticide. Then new growth will be normal, and plants will be fine. However, the damaged leaves will remain damaged and should be removed. Spray at least two times about one week apart.

• If the new growth continues to show curling or twisting, then the cause is herbicide residue in the soil or compost. In this case, remove tainted soil or add activated charcoal.

For more in-depth information on assessing curled leaves on tomato plants, view the free AgriLife publication “What makes tomato leaves twist or curl” that provides even more detailed information on assessment and solutions for this tomato challenge.

Lonnie Jenschke is the Erath County Extension Agent – Ag/NR for the Texas AgriLife Extension Service. He may be contacted at l-jenschke@tamu.edu