Fenceline Chatter: Cross Timbers Land Management Symposium, Spring DOPA program

Lonnie Jenschke

Special to the Empire-Tribune

There will be a Cross Timbers Land Management Program the end of this week Friday, April 8, at the Texas AgriLife Research Center, 1229 N. US 281.

The program is hosted by Erath Texas AgriLife Extension Service Erath, Hood, Comanche, Palo Pinto, Hamilton, Eastland and Somerville counties. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. and the program will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The program topics will consist of Fertilizer Prices and Drought Expectations, presented by Jason Johnson, Texas Agrlife economist; Soil Fertility, Testing and Management, presented by Emi Kimura, Texas Agrilife agronomist; and Sprayer Calibration and Pesticide Usage presented by James Jackson, Alligare range and pasture market development specialist.

There will be a $15 registration fee for the program. The program will offer two CEUs for producers with Pesticide Applicator License. A sponsored lunch by area ag businesses will be provided to attendees.

The program will be offered for producers to attend in person or online. Please RSVP for the event. If you are participating online, you will need to register at:

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cross-timbers-land-management-symposium-tickets-292590324537

To RSVP for in person, please contact the office at (254) 965-1460.

Spring DOPA program

The Spring Dairy DOPA Program is scheduled for April 12 at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Center, 1229 N. US 281.

The DOPA program is hosted by Erath, Comanche and Hamilton Texas AgriLife Extension Service. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. The Program will be from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The morning program will include:

• Irrigation with High Salts in Lagoon Water, presented by Dr. Dana Porter, professor, Extension program leader, associate department head, Texas A&M AgriLife

• Anaerobic Digestors presented by Dr. Zong Liu, assistant professor and Extension specialist, Texas AgriLife and Dr. Justin Benavidez, assistant professor and District 1 Extension economist, Texas AgriLife Extension.

The afternoon program will include:

• Carbon Credits presented by Dr, Justin Benavidez, assistant professor and District 1 Extension economist

• Compost Bedding presented by Dr. Zong Liu, assistant professor and Extension specialist, Texas A&M AgriLife,

• Permitting Digestors and Methane Gas Project, presented by Charles W. Schneider, CAFO Water Quality Assessment Section Water Quality Division, Texas Commission on Environmental Quality.

Five DOPA credits will be offered with two credits for the morning session and three for the afternoon session.

Lunch will be provided at no cost by our sponsors. Please RSVP at (254) 965-1460 or send an email to erath-tx@tamu.edu

Lonnie Jenschke is the Erath County Extension Agent – Ag/NR for the Texas AgriLife Extension Service.