Vigil: Social Security: answers from the experts

Ray Vigil

Social Security Public Affairs Specialist

You may need Social Security when you least expect it and we’re here to make sure our information is always accessible to you. Whether you’re planning for your retirement years in advance or thinking about applying today, you probably have questions.

Our Frequently Asked Questions web page at faq.ssa.gov has answers to your questions about our programs and services. We feature our most-asked questions at the top of the page to help you find answers to the most common questions quickly, like:

• What should I do if I receive a call from someone claiming to be a Social Security employee?

• How do I change or correct my name on my Social Security number card?

• How do I apply for a new or replacement Social Security number card?

• How can I get a Social Security Statement that shows a record of my earnings and an estimate of my future benefits?

You can also browse by topics like:

• Disability.

• Social Security Payments.

• Retirement.

• Medicare.

We also have a publications library at www.ssa.gov/pubs with information on many topics. And we provide each publication in text, audio, and downloadable formats.

Ray Vigil is the Social Security public affairs specialist in El Paso.