Social Security column: My Social Security’s representative payee portal

Ray Vigil

Social Security Public Affairs Specialist

Millions of Americans who get monthly Social Security benefits or Supplemental Security Income payments need help managing their money, and may need a representative payee. A representative payee is a person or an organization we appoint to receive and manage a person’s benefits.

Representative payees must know the beneficiary’s needs to decide the best use of benefits for their care and well-being. To help with this responsibility, representative payees can now receive, save, email, and print a benefit verification letter for a person they represent using their own my Social Security account, at www.ssa.gov/myaccount.

Many representative payees are responsible for completing an annual form to account for the benefit payments they receive and manage. Representative payees can fill out the form and return it to Social Security by mail, or conveniently file it online at www.ssa.gov/myaccount/rep-payee.html.

Please visit www.ssa.gov/payee if you have questions about representative payees.

Ray Vigil is a Social Security Public Affairs Specialist in El Paso.