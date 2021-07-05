Insurance tip of the month: Is your house ready for your vacation?

Texas Department of Insurance

Planning an out-of-town trip? Before heading out, take time to make your home is as safe as possible:

• Set timers on interior lights. Criminals look for easy targets. Use a timer on a few lights to make it appear someone is home. Also, don’t let newspapers or mail pile up. Make sure valuables aren’t visible to someone looking through windows, and don’t leave a key outside.

• Don’t post on social media. It’s wise not to post online that you’re away even if you think only friends and family can see your social media updates.

• Lock doors and windows. This seems obvious, but it’s easy to overlook. Before you leave, walk around the house to make sure everything is locked.

• Unplug TVs and computers. It’s Texas. So you never know when an electrical storm could cause a power surge. To protect expensive electronics, unplug them or plug them into a surge protector.

• Turn off the main water supply to your home. Even a minor leak can cause major damage if no one is home to catch it.

Have a question about insurance? Call the Texas Department of Insurance at 800-252-3439 or visit www.tdi.texas.gov.