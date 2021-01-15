'I've Got Your 6' Movie written, filmed locally set to premier Saturday at City Limits

Bill Foster's first career choice wasn't acting or writing westerns. As a matter of fact, he spent 33 years in education, retiring after serving as a superintendent.

He attended East Texas State University and earned a bachelor's degree in agriculture at Texas A&M University–Commerce.

It wasn't until 2016 that he got his first role as an extra, playing a hospital patron in Season 3 of HBO's “Leftovers."

Now, in addition to actor, Foster can add western author, movie director and script writer — among others — to his resume, along with the not-so-usual titles and skills of "expert horse rider, proficient with rifles, pistols, cross bow and bow."

But for Saturday evening, at least, Foster is just a Stephenville resident and author wanting to honor veterans when he hosts a red carpet premier of his first full-length feature film "I've Got Your 6."

The movie, filmed in and around Erath County, is set to premiere at 6 p.m. Saturday at City Limits, 1907 Washington St., Stephenville.

The synopsis: A deputy responds to an all points bulletin regarding an elderly man who has gone missing from the local nursing home. He finds the 93-year-old military veteran just outside of town on a bluff overlooking the countryside that once belonged to him.

"They exchange their similar stories, and as one thing leads to another, it becomes evident that brothers and sisters in arms will always have each other's backs," Foster states in a synopsis on imdb.com.

"It started out as an essay about the main plot, then I adapted it to a screenplay," Foster said via emailed questions from the E-T. "I had this idea about the history of a farm, then I evolved it into the veteran movie. I think everyone will relate due to knowing not only veterans, but in this area, the love of land, farm and home. I really want veterans to realize that no matter the circumstances, someone still has their 6."

According to a blog post from daveramsey.com: "Six o'clock is straight behind you and sets up the best strike zone. World War I pilots were the first to say, 'I got your six,' meaning they've got you covered so the enemy can't come up behind your back and kill you. 'I got your six' means 'I got your back.' It declares a story of loyalty."

All of the actors used in the film were cast from all around the state and all are military veterans, according to Foster.

In addition to "I've Got Your 6," Foster has had published “Showdown on the Guadalupe”; “I Heard the Quail Whistle," which has won numerous awards for western literature; and “Windows Home,” a play script he had published in 2017, which was produced on stage at the historic Lyric Theater in Brownwood in 2019 to standing ovations.

"Showdown on the Guadalupe" and "Windows Home," are available through amazon.com and the premiere trailer for his next film project, "Showdown on the Brazos" is available on youtube.com.

"We will also have a premiere of our newest trailer for 'Showdown on the Brazos' the same night as the premiere of 'I’ve Got Your 6,'" Foster added. The script for the movie, he said, earned him the Director’s Choice Honorable Mention at the Wild Bunch Film Festival.

In addition to writing and film making, the Stephenville author has appeared in numerous television and movie productions including "Law and Order" and "Fear the Walking Dead," as well as independent movie productions "Bible of Wolves" and “Death and Compromise” and “The Ballad of Buster of Scruggs” directed by the Coen Brothers for Netflix.

"I've Got Your 6" and "Showdown on the Brazos" are just two of the numerous projects Foster has under way.

"Quail Whistle Productions, our company, has some 20 projects in the works, from television to feature movies. We hope to be on set filming soon," Foster said.

When he's not working on a book, riding a horse in a production, or editing a film, Foster spends time with his family including his wife, Linda, a retired teacher of 31 years; daughter, Ashley and her husband, Heath, and grandchildren Heston and Harper Lee of Stephenville; and son, Trey Foster of Denver.

Admission for Saturday's premiere of "I've Got Your 6" is $5 per person, except for local actors and extras who appear in the movie. A donation from the proceeds will be made to a veterans organization.

In addition, Veterans Affairs officials will be at the red carpet premiere to visit with veterans in need of their services.

Food and drinks will be available for purchase and live music will be provided by John Clayton Read.