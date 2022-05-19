Summer theater camp at Stephenville High School returns

Special to the Empire-Tribune

After a two-year break due to COVID-19 and construction, summer theater camp at Stephenville High School is back and better.

Pre-K through 6th grade students are welcome to attend Camps'ville Theatre camp from June 6-9 from either 9 a.m. to noon or 1-4 p.m. with a performance of the show "Bugz!" at 5:30 pm on Thursday. Camp and performance will be held at the new SHS auditorium.

Campers will create costumes, props, sets, and practice choreography and acting skills to have a final performance ready by Thursday, June 9.

Camp directors are SHS theater director Mindy McCleskey and HJH theater director Kara Thomas.

Additionally, Campsville is also offering a Fairy Tale Mock Trial camp for fourth through eighth graders under the direction of SHS debate and speech teacher Tametha Barker. This camp is offered in the afternoons of June 6-9 with the option of campers attending theatre camp in the morning and fairy tale mock trial camp in the afternoon.

Campsville is also offering a Ceramics Art Camp from June 13-16 for kids 10 and older. This camp is under the direction of SHS art teacher Liz Stearnes.

For more details and to register go to: https://www.campsville.us/