Tarleton Summer Theatre Camp accepting applications

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Department of Fine Arts has announced its first-ever overnight Theatre Camp.

The week-long camp will give students the opportunity to hone their abilities in acting, dance and improv, as well as work on their lighting, painting and sound design technical skills.

Top-tier junior high and high school theater directors will work with campers on scenes from The Book of Dog by Jiggs Burgess; Legally Blonde, The Musical; and Shrek, The Musical.

Tarleton Theatre Camp is set for Sunday, June 26, through Saturday, July 2. Day campers are welcome.

Cost is $625 for resident campers and $375 for commuters. To apply and pay by mail, visit Theatre Summer Camp Application. For online payment and application, visit https://tarleton.today/summer_theater_camp. Discounts are available for siblings and 2022 UIL One-Act Play area and state performers and techs.

For more information, contact camp director Prudence Jones at 254-968-9130 or facamp@tarleton.edu.