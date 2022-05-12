Asleep at the Wheel to headline free Concert in the Park

Empire-Tribune Staff

Stephenville Parks and Rec kicks off its free Concerts in the Park series with Asleep at the Wheel headlining on Thursday, May 19. Opening act will be Davin James.

Openers begin at 7 p.m., with the headliners following at 7:30 p.m.

Founded in 1970, Asleep at the Wheel has been part of the American Roots music landscape for more than half a century, according to www.asleepatthewheel.com

Led by Ray Benson, the band’s career has included multiple Grammy awards, collaborations with iconic music legends, forays into musical theater, four decades of touring, and recording more than 25 albums.

Although the band got its start in West Virgina, Asleep at the Wheel became a cornerstone of the Austin scene upon its arrival in 1973.

Inspired by Western Swing and honky-tonk country, the band has garnered 10 Grammy awards.

The group plays Western Swing, jazz, boogie-woogie, country, and American roots music.

Upcoming Concerts in the Park (opening act listed and then headliner) include:

• June 2: Scott Kirby and the Old Crow Medicine Show (during Moo-La Fest)

• June 3: Scott Kirby and Gary P. Nunn (during Moo-La Fest)

• June 4: Scott Kirby and Rodney Crowell (during Moo-La Fest)

• June 16: Tejas Brothers

• July 4: Courtney Patton, Larry Joe Taylor, Leeroy Parnell

• July 14: The Belamy Brothers

• July 21: Ricky Skaggs and Kentucky Thunder

Attendees are encouraged to bring their own chairs, blankets and drinks (the event is BYOB).

For more information, contact SPARD at (254) 918-1295. Watch the SPARD Facebook page for future updates in the event of concert rescheduling.