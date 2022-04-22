33rd annual Larry Joe Taylor Music Festival features diverse lineup

Empire-Tribune Staff

The 33rd annual Larry Joe Taylor Music Festival is slated for April 25-30, and the six-day festival keeps getting bigger and better, year after year.

The festival has not always been the large six-day Texas music event it is today. Thirty-two years ago, venues for singer/songwriters were almost non-existent, and that's when Larry Joe decided to create a place that he and his friends to play their own music and to provide a music friendly environment where both the artists and fans felt a common ground, according to information from http://larryjoetaylor.com/.

Music is everywhere at the festival, which features a diverse lineup of singers, songwriters and musicians with performances beginning at 10 a.m. and ending well into the evening at Melody Mountain Ranch, 1290 Private Road 707, Stephenville.

This year's musical lineup includes Parker McCollum, Randy Rogers Band, Pat Green, Flatland Cavalry, Josh Abbott Band, Josh Weathers, William Clark Green, Roger Creager, Randall King, Giovannie & the Hired Guns, Casey Donahew, Kevin Fowler, Chris Knight, Cody Canada & the Departed, Radney Foster, Six Market Blvd., Cooder Graw, Jacob Stelly, Shaker Hymns, Slade Coulter, Tanner Usrey, Tejas Brothers, Bri Bagwell, Carson Jeffrey, Dylan Wheeler, Jarrod Morris, Kaitlin Butts, Kat Hasty, Max Stalling, Prophets and Outlaws, Deryl Dodd, Davin James, Kyle Nix, Tommy Alverson, Triston Marez, Walt Wilkins, Teague Brothers Band, Courtney Patton, Graycie York, Jordan Nix, Dalton Domino, Steve Helms, Buck Fuffalo, Nick Brumley, Nyles Robakiewicz, Randy Brown, Jack Barksdale, Holly Beth, Cami Maki, Coalition, Stoney LaRue, and, of course, Larry Joe Taylor.

For a information on which artists are scheduled to play on which date, visit joetaylor.com/texas_music_festival/music_lineup.htm

Texas Music Festival Chili Cook-off

Anyone can enter chili cook-off by purchasing a festival ticket. There is no separate entry fee.

Proceeds from the chili cook-off will benefit the Huckabay Volunteer Fire Department and the American Cancer Society.

C.A.S.I. Rules will be followed and trophies will be awarded for the top 10 chili and top three in showmanship

A cook’s meeting will be in the Chili Tent in Section H at 9 a.m. Saturday (registration begins at 8 a.m.). Chili cooks can drive their vehicle to the Chili Tent. In addition, they will be allowed to cook and do showmanship in this area as well.

Jackpot Beans will be turned in at noon on Saturday. Chili turn-in is at 2 p.m. Saturday. Showmanship judging is scheduled for 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday (only chili cooks may enter showmanship).

For more information on the cookoff, visit larryjoetaylor.com/texas_music_festival/chili_cookoff.htm

Camping

The grounds feature 400 electric and water sites, 3,000-plus reserved campsites, plus hundreds of non-reserved sites, so there's a place for everyone. Shower houses, beer store, food and merch vendors, water fill-up and sewer pumping are just some of the on-site extras that you can get while camping at LJT.

Food

Not only are the festival camping grounds filled with barbeque grills, home-made smokers and crawfish boils, but each year food vendors are hand picked so that you can enjoy a wide variety of selections.

Ticket information

• 6-day ticket (Monday through Saturday): $98.98, advance; $135, at the gate (if available)

• 5-day ticket (Tuesday through Saturday): $85.98, advance; $118, at the gate (if available)

• 4-day ticket (Wednesday through Saturday): $78.98, advance; $105, at the gate (if available)

• 3-day ticket (Thursday through Saturday): $67.98, advance; $90, at the gate (if available)

• 2-day ticket (Friday and Saturday): $57.98, advance; $73, at the gate (if available)

• 1-day ticket (Saturday only): $29.98, advance; $40, at the gate (if available)

Parking charges also apply to those attending. For more information on purchasing a parking pass, visit larryjoetaylor.com/texas_music_festival/ticket_information.htm