Tarleton wind ensemble to present 'Riffs for Lenny'

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Wind Ensemble will present “Riffs for Lenny,” the group’s final concert performance of the semester, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, April 21, in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Auditorium in Stephenville.

Admission is free.

The program features “Wiener Philharmoniker Fanfare” by Richard Strauss;

“Riffs for Lenny” from Concerto for Clarinet by Frank Ticheli featuring Zachary Carothers on clarinet; and “Una donna a quindici anni” from Cosi fan tutte by Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart featuring soprano Julia Pace.

Other highlights include “Concert Fantasia on Motives” from Rigoletto by Luigi Bassi featuring Tarleton Professor Dr. Dmitry Perevertailenko on clarinet; “Symphonic Dances” from West Side Story by Leonard Bernstein; and “The Melody Shop” by Karl L. King.

Zachary, a clarinet student of Dr. Perevertailenko, and Julia, a vocal student of Dr. Heather Hawk, are co-winners of the 2022 Wind Ensemble Concerto Competition.

The Wind Ensemble is directed by Dr. David Robinson.

For more information visit https://www.tarleton.edu/band/ensembles/windensemble.html.