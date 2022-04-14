Tarleton choral program to present spring concert

Special to the Empire-Tribune

The Tarleton choral program will present its spring concert on Friday, April 22, at 7:30 p.m. in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Theater.

Students from Chamber Choir will have just returned from a tour to DFW schools and will be eager to sing to their home audience.

The student conductor experience is a vital part of future music educators' preparation, and this concert will feature several: student conductors will include Gerry Ongmanchi with Healey Willan's "Rise Up My Love, My Fair One," Barrett Monk with Moses Hogan's "Hear My Prayer," Michael Holbach with "Sanctus No. III" by J.S. Bach, Caitlin Hoffman with Allan Koepke's "Dance on My Heart," London Pinder with James Mulholland's "Measure Me Sky," Gage McGuffin with Victor Johnson's setting of "Kuimba," and Maxwell Tindall with Andrea Ramsey's arrangement of "Tell My Father" from Civil War. Chamber Choir, Texan Riders, Texan Harmony, and Texan Troubadours will perform several other works including the premier of composer Chris Harris's new piece, "Joy Never Leaves," Ola Gjeilo's haunting "Ubi Caritas" setting, Kinley Lange's "Esto Les Digo," and a set of classic barbershop selections that will include "We'll Meet Again," "Mr. Sandman," and "Shine on Me."

Tickets are $5 or free with Tarleton ID.

Email Dr. Troy Robertson, Tarleton Director of Choirs, for more information at robertson@tarleton.edu