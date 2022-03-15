Tarleton vocal music students present choral showcase

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — The Tarleton State University vocal music program will present Choral Showcase at 7:30 p.m. Friday, March 18, in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Theater in Stephenville. The concert is free.

Performances by the choirs and pianist Dr. J. Bradley Baker will include Simon and Garfunkel’s "Bridge Over Troubled Water", Sharon Jones’ rendition of "This Land is Your Land", and Blue Swede’s "Hooked on a Feeling".

Several Tarleton students will perform music ranging from Chopin’s Prelude in C Minor, rendered by senior music education major Michael Holbach, to covers of popular favorites to original songs.

Senior music education major Barrett Monk will play three instruments — two harmonicas and a guitar — and sing Orange Blossom Special. Freshman music business majors Travis Paul and James Gonzalez-Jackowiak will perform original selections Married to the Game and Neverland.

For more information about the Tarleton horal Program, contact Dr. Troy Robertson, Director of Choirs, at robertson@tarleton.edu.