Tarleton ULTRA Club Big Band Dance to benefit fine arts students

STEPHENVILLE — The 35th Annual ULTRA Club Big Band Dance hits the dance floor at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 26, at the City Hall banquet facility at City Limits in Stephenville. The yearly soirée benefits Tarleton State University fine arts students.

Besides live, authentic big band music, expect food, a silent auction, casino games with prizes and a cash bar.

“Everyone is invited, and all proceeds will be used for the benefit of fine arts students through scholarships, funding student travel, and providing master classes by guest artists,” said Department Head Vicky Johnson, Ph.D. “We hope to have a big crowd for this authentic big band dance.”

The band features Moumin Quazi and Steven Perez on alto sax; Mike Childs and David Kincannon on tenor sax; baritone sax player David Talmage; Tim Wygant, Bob Johnson, Brian Walker and Diane Shelton on trumpet; trombonists Ben Robertson, Dave Tomlinson, Floyd Richmond and Chris Conway; Mark Beauregard on guitar; Kurt Johnson on piano; Dana Compton on bass; and drummer Jim Rogers.

Tarleton’s Jazz Ensemble I will play during breaks.

Tickets are $35 and include 1,000 casino chips.

For tickets or more information, call (254) 968-9291. For more information about the ULTRA club, email ultraclub@tarleton.edu .