Tarleton vocal professor to be featured in faculty recital

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University vocal professor Dr. Iwao Asakura will give a faculty recital at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, March 17, in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Theater. Admission is free.

Dr. J. Bradley Baker, assistant professor of collaborative piano, will accompany Dr. Asakura. Soprano Dr. Heather Hawk, associate professor of voice, will join Dr. Asakura, a baritone, for a duet of Rossini’s Barbiere di Siviglia.

Several works — by Mozart, Rivolgete a lui lo sguardo, an aria from Cosi fan tutte; Schubert, Heidenroslein and Erlkonig; Verdi, Per me giunto, an aria from Don Carlo; Handel, Why do the nations from his oratorio Messiah; and Brahms, Vier ernste Gesange (Four Serious Songs), based on Ecclesiastes and the First Epistle to the Corinthians — also will be featured.