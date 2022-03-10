Annual Tarleton juried student art exhibition open through April 3

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — The Annual Tarleton State University Juried Student Art Exhibition is now open at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Art Center Gallery of Art in Stephenville.

Now in its eighth year, the exhibition features the work — painting, graphic design, photography, animation — of students in art and digital media studies.

This year’s juror is Iris Bechtol, Cultural Programs Coordinator at the Oak Cliff Cultural Center Gallery in Dallas.

“Art should capture and hold the viewer’s gaze, or at least encourage one to return to look again,” she said. “In jurying the artworks, I looked for work that held my interest or compelled me to return after that initial first look.

“All of the students should be tremendously proud of their accomplishments and continue to push themselves technically and conceptually.”

The free exhibition will remain up through Friday, April 3. At its close, the Senior Art and Digital Media Studies Exhibition Series will begin.

Participating in this year’s juried exhibition were Cadence Argumaniz, Cassidy Balder, Katie Chambliss, Michelle Foster, Sarah Goolsby, Nicole Hernandez, Xochitl Licea, Alexandria Lopez, Amber Lopez, Leslie Moore, Destiny Robles, Harlan Rowlett, Caleb Spenrath, Linda Waldenmaier, Hudson Woodring and Samuel Yankie.

The gallery is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.