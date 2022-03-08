First-ever Buckles and Bugs Festival set for March 19

Empire-Tribune Staff

A new festival is coming to the Cowboy Capital and it promises something for everyone.

Stephenville's first-ever Buckles and Bugs Festival is set for 1-10 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at the Birdsong Amphitheater in the City Park, 598 S Belknap St.

There will be good music, good food and a good time.

Headlining the live music will be Aaron Watson and Rick Trevino, along with Jesse Raub Jr., Jon Stork, Jeff Canada and Stephenville's own Giovannie & The Hired Guns.

In addition to the live music, there will be food trucks, vendors, a kids corral, face painting and more.

Tickets are on sale now at bucklesandbugsfest.com. Ticket prices include:

• $125, VIP Admission: Includes front of stage access, VIP tent access, complimentary BBQ, table seating, and a private bar with premium service.

• $25: Advance general admission ($30 day of the festival)

• $10: 12 and younger

• Ages 3 and younger are admitted for free

The festival will go on — rain or shine — so tickets are not refundable.

For more information, visit bucklesandbugsfest.com

More on the festival will be available in an upcoming edition of the Empire-Tribune.

Vendor information

A variety of space sizes will be available for vendors. Those interested in hosting a space should email vendor@CharlieDiggs.com.

• 10x10 space: $125 (includes two admission tickets)

• 10x20 space: $200 (includes three admission tickets)

• 10x30 space: $275 (includes four admission tickets)

• Food Truck: $350 (includes four admission tickets)

Vendors and food trucks are responsible for their own power and set up. Vendors are first come/first served on vendor types.