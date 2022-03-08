Cuban composer to appear in concert at Tarleton

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Cuban pianist/composer Harold Lopez-Nussa will be in concert at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Theater at Tarleton State University at 7:30 p.m. Monday, March 14. Admission is free.

Lopez-Nussa’s work reflects the range and richness of Cuban music with distinctive classical, folkloric and popular elements as well as its embrace of jazz improvisation and interaction.

Lopez-Nussa studied classical piano at the Manuel Saumell Elementary School of Music, the Amadeo Roldán Conservatory and the Instituto Superior de Artes. His career spans styles, from his recording of Heitor Villa-Lobos’ Fourth Piano Concerto with Cuba’s National Symphony Orchestra to his featured role on the album Ninety Miles, playing alongside jazz stars David Sánchez, Christian Scott and Stefon Harris.

Te Lo Dije is the ninth album in a catalog that includes classical pieces, mesmerizing solo creations and explosive jazz trio outings.

To learn more about Lopez-Nussa, visit https://www.haroldlopeznussa.com.