Tarleton's Gordon Center features movie posters exhibition

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s W.K. Gordon Museum will present “The Face of Cinema: Evolution of Movie Posters” beginning this week and running through August.

A reception opening the exhibition is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Saturday, followed by a screening of Little Miss Marker.

More than 100 posters spanning 120 years will show the powerful visual role this medium has had in promoting the motion picture industry.

The work of three well-known poster designers showcases the artistic talents of Saul Bass, William Gold and Drew Struzan. Among their works displayed are posters for "Vertigo", "Casablanca" and "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial".

The exhibition gives special attention to "Titanic". A photo from 1914 shows the movie being shown at the Opera House in Thurber, located across the highway from the Gordon Museum (1880s-1936).

The original silent film was released only a month after the tragic sinking of the ship in May 1912. The story has been the subject of 17 theatrically released cinema dramas, 24 documentaries and 26 television episodes.

Other areas of the exhibit include Colors and Trends, Iconic Images, Remakes, Kids in old Hollywood, and theaters displaying posters and banners in photos from the early 20th century.

Visitors will enjoy adding to the memorable movie quote wall, playing the movie trivia quiz and watching a continuously repeating slide show with poster images of all films that have received a Best Picture Oscar awarded by the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences.

The W.K. Gordon Museum and Research Center, a facility of Tarleton State, is at 65258 Interstate 20, Exit 36 in Mingus, Texas, and is open from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays and 1-4 p.m. Sundays.

For more information on the W.K. Gordon Museum, call (254) 968-1886, email gordoncenter@tarleton.edu, or visit web.tarleton.edu/gordoncenter/#upcomingevents.