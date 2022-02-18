Tarleton guest piano recital to feature MCC's Lavery

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Dr. Sharon Lavery, a professor on the McLennan Community College music faculty, will perform a guest piano recital Friday, Feb. 25, at Tarleton State University’s Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Theater in Stephenville.

The concert begins at noon. Admission is free.

Featured will be the popular Grieg Piano Concerto in A minor. Dr. Leslie Spotz, a Professor of piano at Tarleton State University, will be the accompanist.

“We are delighted to present Dr. Lavery’s performance of Grieg’s Piano Concerto here,” said Dr. Spotz. “Her exquisite musicianship and innate sensitivity for the music of Grieg is a wonderful treat for Tarleton.”

A native of Clifton, N.J., Dr. Lavery is a pianist, singer, conductor and vocal coach. She began her academic career as a double major in piano and voice performance at the Oberlin Conservatory of Music. Awarded the Oberlin Faculty Prize in Accompanying upon graduation, she went on to study collaborative piano and chamber music at the Manhattan School of Music.

She received the C.V. Starr Foundation Award for entrance into The Juilliard School’s Doctor of Musical Arts program in collaborative piano, then completed the degree with a dissertation on Norwegian Art Song and the songs of Agathe Backer Grøndahl.

Dr. Lavery was a member of the Bard College piano and theory faculty for six years and performed regularly as a collaborative pianist with faculty artists, including the Colorado Quartet, tenor Rufus Müller, the Da Capo Chamber Ensemble, and the American Symphony Orchestra in New York City venues such as Carnegie’s Weill Recital Hall and at Avery Fisher Hall in Lincoln Center.