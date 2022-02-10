Tarleton Gallery features Yuni Lee exhibition 'Citadel II'

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — The Clyde H. Wells Gallery of Art at Tarleton State University is hosting an exhibition by Yuni Lee, a North Texas interdisciplinary artist whose large-scale paintings and installations recycle elements of contemporary and traditional visual culture.

"Citadel II" runs through the end of the month — gallery hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays — and features a virtual lecture at 4:20 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 16. Participate via Zoom: https://tarleton.zoom.us/j/91916224541.

“'Citadel II' collectivizes both the constructed and the natural by examining technology and ecology through the lens of painting,” Lee said. “The construct is that of nature and technology as both explorative and whole in the world we share.”

Elements of contemporary and traditional visual culture inspire the paintings. The bright color-scapes of cities and the materials of mass production mix their DNA with the forms and palettes of traditional Korean painting.

Lee says her paintings activate the space between art, nature and technology, drawing on networks housed with electrified systems characterized by frenetic chaos and prescribed order.

She earned her MFA from the University of North Texas in painting and drawing. She teaches at UNT and works from her Dallas studio.

She has participated in numerous group and collaborative exhibitions at the Dallas Art Fair, Fort Worth Community Art Center and Greater Denton Art Council.