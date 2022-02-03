Tarleton Wind Ensemble invited to perform at annual TMEA convention

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Wind Ensemble has scheduled a three-stop tour culminating with a concert at the Texas Music Educators Association convention in San Antonio at 2:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 10.

The Wind Ensemble, directed by Dr. David Robinson, will play the 2,300-seat Lila Cockrell Theatre to an anticipated full house.

The invitation comes after the Wind Ensemble, for the first time, was chosen through a blind audition in 2020. The convention went virtual last year, deferring Tarleton’s opportunity to perform to this year.

Only three or four university concert bands are chosen to play at the TMEA convention. Those that are selected may not perform again for four years.

The convention, Feb. 9-12 at the Henry B. Gonzalez Convention Center, welcomes more than 30,000 attendees annually, including music educators, college and high school music students, all-state musicians, and parents and participants of invited ensembles.

The convention offers concerts, professional development clinics, vendor exhibits, university alumni reunions, a College Night fair, and rehearsals and performances by the Texas All-State bands, choirs and orchestras.

The Tarleton tour kicks off with a free preview concert at 3 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 6, at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Auditorium in Stephenville and includes stops at Weatherford, Granbury and Belton high schools.

Tour selections feature “Silver Fanfare” by Peter Boyer, “Popcopy” by Scott McAllister, Aleksandra Pakhmutova’s “Trumpet Concerto” and “Sensus Vitae” by Nathan Daughtrey.

For more information visit https://www.tarleton.edu/band/ensembles/windensemble.html.