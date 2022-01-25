Tarleton professor's work featured in poetry series

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University English professor Dr. Sam Dodson’s poem "After Her Mother Passed" has been chosen for inclusion in The Poetry Foundation’s American Life in Poetry series, published in newspapers and venues across the country.

“Here is an elegant flower of a poem — small, delicate in sentiment and yet so resonant in meaning,” wrote Kwame Dawes, a chancellor of the Academy of American Poets. “Sam Dodson, in a few short lines, observes the stoic strength of faith, the sadness of loss, and the rituals we perform to help us cope with the helplessness that comes with grief.”

After Her Mother Passed

Lutheran beautiful Eva

broke down for a

dear, dear moment

before she picked

that rake back up

and moved maple

leaves over grass

Growing up in a large Catholic family in Omaha, Nebraska, Dodson was educated in an all-boys Jesuit high school in the early ’70s. He hold a master's degree from the University of Iowa and a PhD from the University of Nebraska. He has been on the Tarleton faculty since 1998.

He is the author of "Berryman’s Henry: Living at the Intersection of Need and Art", published in 2006; poetry chapbooks "After All Those Living Rooms" and "Ego Killings"; his 2021 memoir, "Big Life"; and numerous scholarly articles.

For more information about The Poetry Foundation visit www.poetryfoundation.org.