Stephenville author publishes collection of writings

Special to the Empire-Tribune

"More Times than One: If it’s easy, I don’t want it", a new book by Stephenville resident Bobby Gene Tate, has been released by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc.

This collection of poetry and short stories covers topics from sports to animals to the struggles people experience in their everyday lives, according to a news release from the publisher.

Tate recognizes that while life is sometimes tragic, most situations can be approached with humor. He believes that tolerance and compassion can make even the worst situations more bearable. He hopes readers find his work entertaining and that his poetry and short stories inspire them to keep trying.

Tate was born with a slight case of cerebral palsy in Palo Pinto County in 1949. Most of his relatives were teachers and farmers, and he worked as a teacher himself for 30 years. He says he believes that education is the best way for ordinary people to improve their situation.

Tate's hobbies include sports (particularly basketball), reading, and taking care of all types of animals. If he’s not at home, he can normally be found at a basketball game or livestock auction.

"More Times than One" is a 370-page paperback with a retail price of $23 (eBook $18). The ISBN is 978-1-6386-7023-0. It was published by Dorrance Publishing Co., Inc., of Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

To buy the book visit, visit the Dorrance online bookstore at bookstore.dorrancepublishing.com/more-times-than-one/.