Tarleton entertainment in brief

Theatre at Tarleton presents Dickens' Christmas classic

Theatre at Tarleton presents the Charles Dickens masterwork A Christmas Carol, Dec. 1-5 in the theater of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center in Stephenville.

Performances are at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday-Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets are $10 adults; $8 senior citizens, children and faculty and staff; and $5 students with a Tarleton ID. The box office will be open daily 2-6 p.m. a week before the beginning of the show.

Theatre at Tarleton promises “new scary bits, a few good laughs, a tender moment or two, and some surprises” in a fresh, lively adaptation. You’ll meet Mr. Bentley, learn about the letters Scrooge wrote his sister Fan, find out who Mr. Newbury is, and relive the timeless tale of curmudgeon redemption with the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future; Tiny Tim and Bob Cratchit; the Ghost of Jacob Marley and Old Fezziwig; and Scrooge’s nephew Fred and the love of Scrooge’s life, Belle.

The production features Charlie Smith as Scrooge, Clay Luton as Mr. Bentley, Tyler Krumm as Bob Cratchit, Gerik Lyssy as Jacob Marley and Elenas Garcia as Tiny Tim.

Theatre Associate Professor Prudence Jones is the show’s director and designed the sets. The crew includes Riley Fischer and Carol Stavish, costumes; Cheyenne Nash, lighting; Vivian Alonso, sound; Samantha Heately, hair design; Gabe Escoto, makeup; and Sarah McGrath, projection.

Tickets available for annual Choral Masterworks Concert

The Tarleton State University choral program and Cross Timbers Civic Chorale join the Tarleton Masterworks Orchestra to celebrate 42 years of performances at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 4, in the auditorium of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center in Stephenville.

Dr. Troy D. Robertson, Director of Tarleton’s choral program; Ranger College choral Director Dr. Micah Bland; and singers brought together from four ensembles will perform Handel’s Messiah as well as favorite carols, among them John Rutter’s “What Sweeter Music” and Alice Parker and Robert Shaw’s “The Holly and the Ivy.”

Along with the orchestra, the concert will showcase Tarleton student soloists Janna Perkins, Michael Holbach, Justin Popkowski, Bradlie Clem, Julia Pace, Brooke Christoffersen and Clara Chestnut. Tarleton faculty Dr. Iwao Asakura and Dr. Heather Hawk will perform arias.

Admission is $20. Tickets are on sale from chorus members, and at the box office beginning Nov. 29 from 2 to 5 p.m. weekdays. Tickets also will be available Saturday, Dec. 4, when the box office opens at 6 p.m. For more information, call the box office at 254-968-9634.

Tarleton musicians host annual Holiday Collage

The Tarleton State University Music Area will present its annual Holiday Collage at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Nov. 29, in the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Auditorium.

This year’s concert will include seasonal favorites “Sleigh Ride” performed by the Wind Ensemble, “Little Saint Nick” performed by the Texan Riders, and “Carol of the Bells” performed by the Chamber Choir.

The Percussion Ensemble will perform “All I Want for Christmas is You” with soloist Dr. Heather Hawk. The concert also will feature the Tarleton Symphonic Band, the Trumpet Ensemble and Texan Harmony.

Admission is $5, or free with Tarleton ID. Contact Dr. Troy Robertson, Tarleton Director of Choirs, for details.

28th Annual Holiday Arts & Crafts Showcase is Dec. 3

For 28 years Tarleton State University’s Staff Council has hosted an arts and crafts event for the public that has helped thousands of people shop for the holidays.

From boutiques and fine jewelry to handmade crafts and holiday decor, organizers say the place to find last-minute gifts is the Tarleton Holiday Showcase on Friday, Dec. 3. More than three dozen vendors from across the Cross Timbers and North Central Texas are expected.

Shoppers visiting the campus may park directly in front of the Recreation Sports Center. For anyone concerned with winter weather, this is the closest parking has ever been.

Admission is free, and doors are open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Recreation Sports Center on North Rome Avenue. Proceeds benefit staff scholarships.

Contact Callie Fender at (254) 968-9771, or email holidayshowcase@tarleton.edu.