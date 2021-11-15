Tarleton Wind Ensemble presents 'More Cowbell'

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — The Tarleton State University Wind Ensemble will feature a performance of “Popcopy,” a piece composed by Scott McAllister based on ’90s pop culture, in the “More Cowbell” concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, in the auditorium of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center in Stephenville.

Tickets are $5, or free with a Tarleton ID. The box office will open at 6:30 p.m., and seating is general admission.

The concert also will be live-streamed on the Tarleton Fine Arts YouTube channel and will revolve around pop culture references of the time, like the “More Cowbell” skit from “Saturday Night Live,” the movie American Pie and “Seinfeld,” along with Concerto for Horn by British composer Gordon Jacob.

Tarleton horn Professor Dr. Kim Hagelstein will be guest soloist. Dr. Hagelstein holds degrees from the University of Missouri and the University of Cincinnati College-Conservatory of Music.

Other selections include “Sensus Vitae” by Nathan Daughtrey, “Divertimento for Band” by Vincent Perschetti and Kevin Day’s “Dancing Fire.”

The concert, with guest conductor Dr. Gary Westbrook, Associate Director of Bands, is presented in preparation for the Wind Ensemble’s invited performance at the Texas Music Educators Association Convention on Feb. 10, 2022, in San Antonio.

The Wind Ensemble is conducted by Tarleton Director of Bands Dr. David Robinson.