Tarleton Marching Band to perform at state championships

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton State University’s Texan Marching Band, The Sound & The Fury, will present an exhibition performance at the 2021 University Interscholastic League State Marching Band Championships in San Antonio’s Alamodome.

The band will go on at approximately noon Tuesday, Nov. 9, after the Class 2A preliminary round of competition. It performed as a college exhibition band one other time at the event, in 2015.

“We are humbled and excited by this honor. The Sound & The Fury has been invited to participate in many events in our 102 years of existence, but this is right near the top of all of them,” said Dr. Gary Westbrook, for 13 years the Director of Tarleton Athletic Bands.

The Sound & The Fury will showcase its 2021 Exhibition show “Go Texans!” featuring the music of Paul Winter, Daft Punk and Bob Haggart.

For the UIL State Marching Band Contest schedule and admission, visit www.uiltexas.org/music/marching-band/state.