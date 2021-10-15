Stephenville entertainment in brief

Stephenville Empire-Tribune

Tarleton, Young People Series present 'Jungle Book'

STEPHENVILLE — Theatre at Tarleton and the Young People Series will present "The Jungle Book" on Saturday, Oct. 23, at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Auditorium on the Stephenville campus.

Performances are at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. The box office opens one hour before curtain time, and tickets are $3 per person. Seating is general admission.

In the Rudyard Kipling stories, Mowgli, the “man-cub,” is lost in the jungle and rescued from the fearsome tiger, Shere Khan, by Baloo the bear and Bagheera the black panther.

Brought up with a family of wolf-cubs, the time eventually comes for Mowgli to return to the world of man. However, he’s not finished with the jungle, for one day he returns to settle the score with Shere Khan.

For more information about Theatre at Tarleton visit https://www.tarleton.edu/finearts/theatre/index.html.

Tarleton Jazz ensembles to present Tuesday concert

STEPHENVILLE — The Tarleton State University Department of Fine Arts will present Jazz Ensembles 2 and 3 in concert at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, Oct. 19, in the Theater of the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center in Stephenville.

Admission is $5, or free with a Tarleton ID. The box office will open at 6:30 p.m.; seating is general admission.

The Ensemble 2 portion of the concert will be Big Band music from the standard jazz performance literature. “Things Ain’t What They Used to Be” and “C Jam Blues” by Duke Ellington and Sonny Rollins’ “Tenor Madness” will be featured.

“This year we are encouraging all our jazz students to improvise solos,” said Thomas Burchill, Ensemble 2 Director. “Everyone playing in jazz band will be a featured soloist.”

Ensemble 3, directed by Wade Girton, will showcase the music of Count Basie, Duke Ellington, Thelonious Monk and Dizzy Gillespie, including “Blues in Hoss Flat,” “Don’t Get Around Much Anymore,” “’Round Midnight,” “Sonnymoon” and “Manteca.”