Tarleton gallery to feature Erica Stephens exhibition

STEPHENVILLE — Artist Erica Stephens’ exhibition (after Langston Hughes) will be on display Sept. 27 through Oct. 22 at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Gallery in Stephenville.

Stephens is an interdisciplinary artist working in painting, sculpture, installation and writing. Her work often combines art historical references with elements from the U.S. southern craft traditions in which her favored artists excelled.

In (after Langston Hughes), Stephens offers, in her words, “exuberant explorations of abstraction and materiality sited in the emotional space of being inspired by and dedicated to a former lover on the brink of her own infertility.”

This work continues her previous examinations of femininity, memory and the power of unapologetically laying claim to her personal history.

(after Langston Hughes) also explores the historical relationship between poetry and painting as sites of generational conversation as well as placeholders for grief.

The gallery is open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays. Admission to the exhibition is free.