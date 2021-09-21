Theatre at Tarleton to present Ludwig comedy 'Leading Ladies'

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Theatre at Tarleton will present the Ken Ludwig farce Leading Ladies at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, Sept. 21-26, at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center in Stephenville.

Set in York, Pa., in 1958, the comedy follows two down-on-their-luck actors who read in a newspaper that an ailing woman wants to find her sister’s children to include them in her multimillion-dollar will. Max and Steve, now grown, moved away to England at an early age.

The actors decide to pose as Max and Steve to claim portions of the inheritance. When they discover that “Max” and “Steve” are actually Maxine and Stephanie, they continue on, undaunted, in drag.

Tickets are $10 for adults, $8 senior citizens, children, and faculty and staff, and $5 Tarleton students. Call the Fine Arts Center box office at 254-968-9634 or 254-968-9291.