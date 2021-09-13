Tarleton's Walker featured in upcoming faculty recital

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — Tarleton Assistant Professor Dr. Brian Walker will be featured in the first fall faculty recital at 7:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 13, at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center Auditorium in Stephenville.

Walker and guest performers Aaron Jenson and Kyle Sherman, all on trumpet, and pianist J. Bradley Baker will present selections from Gershwin, Tomasi, Pakhmutova, Enesco and Peskin.

Admission is free.

Walker is active in the International Trumpet Guild as a contributor in the Music Review section of the ITG Journal. He also is an artist and clinician for the Bach division of the Conn-Selmer Corp.

He has performed with numerous groups in the area, including the Dallas Wind Symphony and Dallas Opera; the Plano, Allen, Arlington, Las Colinas, Irving, Garland and Dallas chamber orchestras; the North Texas Symphony Orchestra and Chamber Orchestra; and the Grammy-nominated UNT One O’Clock Lab Band.