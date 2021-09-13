32nd annual Larry Joe Taylor music festival set for Sept. 13-18

E-T staff report

The 32nd Annual Texas Music Festival and Chili Cookoff hosted by Larry Joe Taylor is back and promises good music, good food and a good time for everyone.

The annual festival is scheduled for Sept. 13-18 at Taylor's Melody Mountain Ranch, 1290 Private Road 707, Stephenville.

"32 years ago, venues for singer/songwriters were almost non-existent. Larry Joe wanted a place for he and his friends to play their own music and to provide a music friendly environment where both the artists and fans felt a common ground," according to the festival's history at larryjoetaylor.com.

"Today, the Taylors and their crew continue looking for new ways to improve the fan and VIP experience, enhance the traditions of camping out, picking, singing and telling stories around a campfire, and showcasing the best original music in the nation."

The music kicks off on Monday with a Welcome Jam at 5 p.m. featuring Nyles Robakiewicz, Beat Root Revival and Shinyribs.

Tuesday's featured entertainment starts at 3 p.m. with Steve Helms on the VIP stage. At 5:45 p.m. the Miller Lite Stage entertainment starts with the presentation of the colors and the national anthem. The evening's musical lineup includes Shea Abshier & the Nighthowlers, Prophets and Outlaws, Kevin Fowler, and Casey Donahew.

Wednesday will start at 10 a.m. with Randy Brown on the VIP Stage. At 5 p.m. on the VIP Stage will be Jamie Richards.

Wednesday's lineup for the Allsup's stage, beginning at 12:30 p.m., will be Troy Cartwright & Jordan Nix followed by Courtney Patton, Kody West and Jack Ingram. The Miller Lite stage kicks off at 5 p.m. with Kylie Frey, followed by Jarrod Morris, Six Market Blvd., Flatland Cavalry and William Clark Green wrapping up the night.

The VIP stage lineup starts off again at 10 a.m. Thursday with Randy Brown and at 5 p.m. Matt Hillyer.

The Allsup's stage lineup starts at 12:30 p.m. with the Barditch Hippies, followed throughout the afternoon by Shake Russell & Michael Hearne, Kaitlin Butts and Bri Bagwell, with Cody Canada & Mike McClure wrapping up the evening.

The Miller Lite stage revs up at 5 p.m. Thursday with Slade Coulter, followed by Chris Colston, Giovannie & the Hired Guns, Roger Creager and topped up with the Josh Abbott Band.

Friday offers a full day of Texas country starting off at 10 a.m. again with Randy Brown on the VIP Stage. At 5 p.m., Jed Zimmerman will take the VIP stage.

At 12:30, Nick Brumley kicks things off on the Allsup's Stage, followed by Cami Maki & Pauline Reese, Davin James, Max Stalling and Gary P. Nunn.

Friday's lineup on the Miller Lite Stage will be Kat Hasty, starting things off at 5:15 p.m., followed by Pecos & the Rooftops, Kolby Cooper, and Koe Wetzel.

Saturday's VIP stage will feature Randy Brown at 10 a.m., Buck Fuffalo at 5 p.m. with Dalton Domino topping off the night at 11 p.m.

Starting at 12:30 p.m., the Allsup's Stage will feature an artist tribute, followed by Tommy Alverson, Walt Wilkins and the Tejas Brothers.

Wrapping up the festival starting at 5 p.m. on the Miller Lite Stage will be Shaker Hymns, followed by Josh Weathers, Larry Joe Taylor, Mike Ryan and capped off with the Randy Rogers Band.

Chili cookoff

Anyone can enter the chili cook-off by purchasing a festival ticket (there is no separate chili entry fee).

Proceeds from the chili cookoff will benefit the Huckabay Volunteer Fire Department and the American Cancer Society.

Trophies will be awarded for the for top 10 chili and top three showmanship.

A cook’s meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday in the chili tent in Section H, following registration, which begins at 8 a.m. Chili cooks can drive their vehicle to the chili tent. In addition, they will be allowed to cook and do showmanship in this area as well.

Schedule for the cookoff include:

• Noon Saturday: Jackpot Beans turned in

• 2 p.m. Saturday: Chili turned in

• 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 p.m. Saturday: Showmanship judging (only chili cooks may enter showmanship)

Ticket information

Six-day festival tickets are sold out, but five-day through one-day tickets are available ranging from $89.98 to $29.98.

For more information and to purchase tickets, visit larryjoetaylor.com.