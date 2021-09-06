Tarleton's Langdon Review Weekend features musician Hickman

TSU Newsroom

STEPHENVILLE — A performance by Texas State Musician Sara Hickman will highlight the 2021 Tarleton State University Langdon Review Weekend in historic downtown Granbury on Friday and Saturday, Sept. 10 and 11.

The event celebrates the publication of Volume 18 of the Langdon Review of the Arts in Texas and honors the memory and works of former Texas State Poet Laureate James Hoggard and arts patron Charles Inge.

Festivities begin at 7:30 p.m. Friday, with selected readings via Zoom. Registration is free; use meeting ID 947 5466 6119.

A champagne brunch, 9:30 a.m.-noon Saturday on the Langdon Center lawn, will be followed by Hickman’s appearance in the Langdon Center Concert Hall.

Brunch tickets include copies of Langdon Review of the Arts in Texas in Response to COVID, Volumes 17 and 18. Tickets — $25 if purchased before Sept. 8 — are available at https://www.tarleton.edu/langdonreview/weekend/index.html.

Hickman, who was born in North Carolina and now lives in Austin, was named the Texas State Musician in 2010. A graduate of the University of North Texas, she has released more than 15 albums and performed on 25 albums by other musicians.

She had a No. 3 adult contemporary hit, “I Couldn’t Help Myself”; has twice been a guest on NBC’s “The Tonight Show”; hosted her own VH-1 special; produced an independent video, “Joy”; and co-produced the documentary Take It Like a Man.

For more information on the Langdon Review Weekend visit www.tarleton.edu/langdonreview.