Donahew headlines next TexStar summer concert

E-T staff report

Texas country star Casey Donahew is the next scheduled performer in the TexStar Summer Concert Series.

He’ll hit the stage at 8 p.m. Thursday at the Birdsong Amphitheater in Stephenville City Park.

Over the past 18 years, Donahew has risen from a favorite on the local Texas music scene — racking up 21 No. 1 singles — to a nationally hot touring act, according to information on his website www.caseydonahew.com.

Donahew has released eight independent albums to critical and commercial acclaim.

"Standoff" topped the iTunes Country Chart at No. 1 upon its release and his follow-up album "All Night Party," released on on Aug. 19, 2016, quickly reached No. 3 on the Billboard Top Country Albums Chart, No. 13 on the Top Album Sales Chart and Top Current Album Sales Chart and No. 40 on the Billboard 200 Chart, his site states.

Donahew's latest album "One Light Town," garnered his latest No. 1 single, “Let’s Make A Love Song," which was the top most played independent song on country radio for 2019.

Concertgoers are welcome to bring a blanket or lawn chairs and enjoy the free show, which is sponsored by TexStar Ford Lincoln and the Stephenville Parks and Recreation Department.