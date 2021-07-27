Bellamy Brothers on tap for summer concert series

E-T staff report

The Bellamy Brothers are the scheduled performers for the next Texstar Summer Concert Series set for 8 p.m. Friday at the Birdsong Amphitheater in Stephenville City Park.

Audience members are welcome to bring a lawn chair or blanket, snacks — and some bug spray — and enjoy this free summer concert.

Howard and David Bellamy had their first official gig in 1968, playing a free show with their father at the Rattlesnake Roundup in San Antonio, Florida. They honed their early skills playing clubs throughout the South, according to their website bellamybrothers.com.

Within a few months, the brothers moved north, immersing themselves and their rock/country sound in the Atlanta market.

Their big break came in the form of the Jim Stafford hit, “Spiders & Snakes,” written by David. The song went on to sell more than 3 million units worldwide and rocketed the brothers onto the L.A. music scene, their site states.

By the late 1970s The Bellamys were emerging on the country charts with another hit. “If I Said You Had A Beautiful Body (Would You Hold It Against Me),” originally scrawled on a dinner napkin by David, rocketed them to the top of the country charts the way “Let Your Love Flow,” had done in the pop market just a few years earlier. It proved to be the first of a string of 14 No. 1 singles in the U.S. alone, according to bellamybrothers.com

Additional hits for the duo include “Dancing Cowboys,” “You Ain’t Just Whistlin’ Dixie,” “Lovers Live Longer,” “Do You Love As Good As You Look,” “Redneck Girl,” “Old Hippie,” “Too Much Is Not Enough,” and “Crazy From The Heart."

Next up for the Texstar Summer Concert Series will be Casey Donahew at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 12.