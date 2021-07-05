Film by local teens to be screened at Tarleton

E-T staff report

"The Light of Virsa" a full-length, adventure/fantasy film produced by the Vining Sisters, will be screened at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 8, at the Clyde H. Wells Fine Arts Center in Stephenville.

The 90-minute film was created and produced by teenagers in the DFW/Stephenville area. It is a family-oriented film that can be enjoyed by all ages.

The synopsis: "When the Dark Lord Azcar captures the sister, and only surviving relative, of a young carpenter named Cayden, he sets out to rescue her. As he treks across the sundry terrains of the land of Virsa, he must confront the dark lord's evil agents as they attempt to waylay him.

"Along the way he learns that although he himself is not capable of defeating darkness in the world, the Light is, and it is only by means of character, perseverance, and trust that he can let the Light work in him to save his sister and make him the messenger of light and hope for Virsa," according to information from imdb.com.

The film is co-directed by Clare Vining and Mary Vining with Vining Sisters Productions. The pair also did the cinematography and film editing for the production.

The screen play was written by Luke Gonzalez, and the Vining sisters.

The film features Israel Cartagena as Saith; Ethan England as Cayden Silvarion; and Luke Gonzalez as Adrius.

Music for the full-length film is by Diego Campos.

According to their website, Clare and Mary Vining are "Catholic home schooled sisters who are dedicated to creating films with a Christian worldview."

In 2016, they founded an organization of Catholic homeschooling filmmakers in the Dallas area called JVGPictures. Clare and Mary released their first film, "Cyber Attack," (Action/Comedy, 30mins) in January of 2018. Their second film, "Seek First," (Drama, 15mins) was also produced as a part of JVGPictures and was released in December of 2018.

In February of 2019 the sisters started the 501c(3) non-profit organization, Christian Cinema Series, through which they are releasing their current project, "The Light of Virsa."

For more information on the film or the production company, visit www.viningsisters.com