Celebrate Independence Day in Stephenville

E-T staff report

The city of Stephenville is planning an Independence Day bash to celebrate the red, white and blue.

Events will kick off on Saturday with a parade at 9 a.m.

The parade will begin at the south entrance of the park, turn north on Graham Street, turn west on Belknap Street and then turn west on Washington Street. The parade will end at Harbin and Washington. Floats should turn south on Harbin, then turn east onto Long Street to return to the park. Candy can be tossed to parade spectators, according to information on the Stephenville Parks and Rec website.

The deadline for entries in the parade is Wednesday. Online registration and more information on the parade are available at www.stephenvilletx.gov/parks-leisure/page/parade-information-registration

In addition, there will be a barbecue cookoff, classic car show, Splashville will be open, food trucks, mini golf, the Great American Petting Farm, a train ride, lawn mower races, live entertainment and fireworks.

The vendors, mini golf, petting farm and train will begin at 2 p.m. near the tennis courts. At 3 p.m., there will be lawnmower races.

The Stephenville Elks Lodge is hosting its inaugural BBQ cookoff on Friday and Saturday at Century Park, by the tennis courts.

The barbecue cookoff entry fee is $200 with an 80/20 payout. Items to be cooked include chicken, ribs, pork, brisket, cook's choice, and sanctioned beans.

For more information on the cookoff, contact Keven Hallock at (254) 979-5019.

The inaugural Elks DAP (Drug Awareness Program) Classic Car Show, also hosted by the Stephenville Elks Lodge, is scheduled for noon to 3 p.m. on Saturday at the Saint Gobain and Optimist parking lots.

Categories include: Best in Show (with runner up); Best Muscle Car (with runner up); and Best Truck (with runner up). Awards will be presented at 3:15 p.m.

To register or for more information, email stephenvilleareaelks@yahoo.com or call Dani Dunbar at (405) 496-7674.

Live entertainment for the TexStar Ford Summer Nights Concert Series will be the Tejas Brothers and Larry Joe Taylor.

The Tejas Brothers take the stage at 7 p.m., followed by Taylor at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday at the Birdsong Amphitheater.

The Tejas Brothers are a self-described "Tex-Mex Honky Tonk" band from Fort Worth that play anything from Freddy Fender to George Jones. The group formed in the fall of 2006, on a small stage in the Historic Fort Worth Stockyards.

The group’s initial CD, "Tejas Brothers," was recognized as the seventh most played album for 2009 by the Americana Music Association.

Larry Joe Taylor started out in the early 1970s as a full-time employee with a deep love of music, armed with an old guitar and a dream. Influenced by the songs of Guy Clark, Jerry Jeff Walker, The Doors and Bob Dylan, Taylor writes songs that form his own genre he likes to call “Coastal & Western,” according to his website larryjoetaylor.com.

The concert is free and concertgoers are asked to bring a chair or blanket. Music fans are welcome to bring their own food/drink.

Capping off the evening will be a fireworks show at 10 p.m.